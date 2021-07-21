Sri Lankan Embassy in Doha, facilitates the donation of 85 Oxygen Cylinders to Sri Lanka

With a view to ameliorating the efforts of the Government of Sri Lanka to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha donated 85 Medical Oxygen Cylinders to the health sector. This was the fourth air shipment of medical assistance facilitated by the Embassy.

The consignment of Oxygen Cylinders were delivered to the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka, and are expected to be distributed among the Government hospitals to reinforce the capacity of the health sector.

The Sri Lankan expatriate community based in Doha along with other well-wishers came into the forefront of assistance and made this generous donation. This initiative was mooted after an urgent request made by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar M. Mafaz Mohideen, regarding the country’s critical condition.

In this context, over 20 Sri Lankan formal and informal Associations based in Doha as well some of local well-wishers like LULU Group and Watad Group of Qatar came to the forefront to render their support for Sri Lankan citizens, under the guidance of the Sri Lankan Embassy.

With their fruitful efforts, the Embassy was able to deliver altogether 460 Oxygen Cylinders, 22 Pulse Oximeters and 10 Oxygen Regulators to the Sri Lankan health sector and QAR. 5000/- to the “ITUKAMA –COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund”.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha wishes to express sincere appreciation to all the donors who contributed to help the fellow Sri Lankans at this hour of need, Sri Lankan Airlines, who rendered a commendable assistance to airlift the cargo on gratis basis, Foreign Ministry Sri Lanka, Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka for the excellent support given towards this noble cause.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Doha