Rear Admiral Bandula Senarathne assumes duties as Commander North Central Naval Area

The incoming Area Commander was received to the North Central Naval Command according him a Guard of Honour in compliance with naval traditions. Subsequently, the former Area Commander, Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias officially handed over the duties and responsibilities to his successor at the Command Headquarters. Rear Admiral Senarathne held office as Commander Northwestern Naval Command prior being appointed as Commander North Central Naval Area.

Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias was too accorded a Guard of Honour in precision with naval customs, before he bade adieu to the North Central Naval Command, after the subordinate officers extended best wishes to the outgoing Commander, appreciative of his service.