Parliament will convene for 4 days in the first week of August

Registration of Electors (Amendment) Bill, National Minimum Wage of Workers (Amendment) Bill, Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Bill will be taken up for

debate, the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said.

Accordingly, the General Sir John Kotelawala National Defence University Bill will be taken up for debate after further consideration by the Consultative Committee on Defence, Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said further.



Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake further stated that the debate on the 2020 Annual Report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka will be held in Parliament on August 03 rd as the first adjournment debate. Accordingly, the Adjournment Debate will be held from 11.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The Registration of Electors (Amendment) Bill and the National Minimum Wage of Workers (Amendment) Bill will be taken up for debate on August 04 th from 11.00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Motion at the Adjournment Time will be held from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Secretary General said.

On the 5 th of August from 11.00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Bill, Orders made under the Strategic Development Projects Act, No. 14 of 2008 and the supplementary estimate of the State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control for the year 2021 is also scheduled to be taken into debate.

The Motion at the Adjournment Time on the said day will be held from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Regulations under the Immigrants and Emigrants Act will be taken up for debate on August 6 th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Motion at the Adjournment Time on the said day will be held from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Secretary General stated.

The Secretary General further stated that time will be allotted from 10.00 a.m to 11.00 a.m for Questions for Oral Answers by the Members of Parliament during the four days of Parliament.