South Korean Ambassador meets Defence Secretary

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Sri Lanka, His Excellency Woonjin Jeong paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) making his first visit to the Defence Ministry at the Defence Headquarters Complex, Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte,(July 22).

Following a warm reception, the Sri Lankan Defence Secretary held a cordial discussion with the South Korean Ambassador on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance which also included the expansion of military coordination between the two countries as well as trade investment.

During the exchange of views on matters pertaining to the COVID-19 situation in both states, the visiting high official pledged their fullest support to safeguard Sri Lankans in Korea during the pandemic.

The Ambassador also expressed his willingness to enhance the Defence ties between two countries and the Sri Lankan Defence Secretary assured the same.

Following the meeting, mementoes were exchanged to mark the occasion.

The meeting was held in keeping with the healthcare procedures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Defence Ministry’s Military Liaison Officer Brig. Dinesh Nanayakkara was also present at the bilateral discussion

Source- Defence.lk