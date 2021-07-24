July 24, 2021
    July 24, 2021
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 24 JULY 2021

    Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 24 July 2021

     The south-west monsoon condition is active further over the country.
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.
    Few showers will occur in North-Central province.
    Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph are likely across the island and strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts

     

