WEATHER FORECAST FOR 24 JULY 2021

Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 24 July 2021

The south-west monsoon condition is active further over the country.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Few showers will occur in North-Central province.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph are likely across the island and strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts