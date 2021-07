The Government of New Zealand with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka has appointed Mr. Michael Edward Appleton as the first High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka based in Colombo. He has presented credentials to H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka on 22 July 2021 at 10.30 a.m. at President’s House, Colombo 01.

