July 25, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    logo
    political Current Affairs

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province

    July 25, 2021
    Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 25 JULY 2021

    Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 25 July 2021

     Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts

    « Do not shed crocodile tears against child abuse Let' force the law to be strictly enforced - Dr.Sudarshini Fernandopulle
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya