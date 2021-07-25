Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts