Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe presented Letters of Credence in Slovakia

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe presented the Letters of Credence to the President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Čaputová at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava,accrediting as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sri Lanka to Slovakia.

The credential ceremony entailed a Guard of Honour by the Slovakian Armed Forces and presentation of the Letters of Credence to the President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Čaputová. The Slovakian President was assisted by senior officials. Six Ambassadors of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Paraguay, South Africa, and Uruguay presented Letters of Credence to the President of Slovakia on the same day. The Ambassador was accompanied by Counsellor and Head of Chancery of the Embassy Charitha Weerasinghe and Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Slovakia Peter Gabalec.

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe conveyed greetings from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the People of Sri Lanka to the President of the Slovak Republic and the People of Slovakia.

On the sidelines of presentation of credentials, meetings were held with Chief of Protocol/Director, Diplomatic Protocol Roman Hloben, Director General of Political Directorate General Roman Buzek and Director of the Department of United Nations Mr. Ondrej Gavalec of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

The Ambassador recalled the progressive expansion and strengthening of the special relations nurtured between Sri Lanka and Slovakia covering a multitude of areas. In order to translate the vast potential in expanding and further enriching bilateral relations, it was reiterated that Sri Lanka hopes to promote economic, trade, investments, and tourism sectors advancing relations to higher vistas of cooperation and collaboration for the mutual benefit.

Discussions were also held with Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Slovak Agriculture and Food Chamber Peter Bencurik, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, PALMA company Martin Varga, exploring new opportunities to promote trade, investment and tourism in the new normal.

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe joined the Sri Lanka Foreign Service in 1998 and was Ambassador in the United Arab Emirates, prior to the appointment in Austria. The diplomatic career entailed serving as Consul General in Shanghai, People’s Republic of China and Deputy High Commissioner in Malaysia.

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe is a graduate of the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom and a past pupil of St. Joseph’s College and Royal College in Sri Lanka.

Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka

Vienna