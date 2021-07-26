Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias takes over command of Eastern Naval Area

Rear Admiral Dias held office as Commander North Central Naval Area prior taking over the command of Eastern Naval Area. The incoming Area Commander was received to the Eastern Naval Command according him a Guard of Honour in compliance with naval traditions. Subsequently, the former Area Commander and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne officially handed over the duties and responsibilities to his successor at the Command Headquarters.

Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne was also accorded a Guard of Honour in precision with naval customs, before he bade adieu to the Eastern Naval Command, following the subordinate officers extended best wishes to the outgoing Commander appreciative of his service.