Navy seizes haul of Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 65 million with 03 suspects in northern seas

A special operation conducted by the Navy in seas north of Kankasanthurai, Jaffna led to the seizure of about 216kg and 750g of Kerala cannabis and apprehension of 03 suspects along with a dinghy on 25th July 2021.

As part of Navy’s operations in Sri Lankan waters to thwart wide-ranging illegal activities including the smuggling of drugs, the Inshore Patrol Craft P 177 of the Northern Naval Command made this interception in northern waters, after spotting a suspicious dinghy speeding off towards land. During further search of the dinghy the Navy managed to seize about 216kg and 750g of Kerala cannabis in packages stuffed in 06 gunny sacks, 19kg of dried turmeric and apprehend 03 suspects along with the dinghy they used for this illegal act.

Meanwhile, the street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 65 million. It is suspected that the smugglers might have retrieved the stock of Kerala cannabis to the dinghy at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) to smuggle them into the island.

The operation was carried out adhering to the COVID-19 protocols in place taking the pandemic concerns into consideration. The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Walalai in Kankasanthurai, from 22 to 34 years of age. The accused together with the stock of Kerala cannabis, dried turmeric and the dinghy were handed over to the Kankasanthurai Police for onward legal action.