  The Football Federation of Sri Lanka and the Department of Probation and Child Care Services summoned before Parliament

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has summoned the Sri Lanka Football Federation before the Committee on August 03 rd whilst The Department of Probation and Child Care Services has been summoned before the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) on August 04 th .

The Committee on Public Enterprises, the Committee on Public Accounts and 13 Committees including a number of Consultative Committees are scheduled to meet during

the first week of August, the Secretary-General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said.

The COPE Committee will meet under the chairmanship of Hon. Prof. Charitha Herath and the Committee on Public Accounts will meet under the chairmanship of Hon. Prof. Tissa Vitarana. The COPA Committee will review the Special Report of the Auditor General on the process of supplying Medical Supplies Division of the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Auditor General's Special Report on the Medical Processing Process carried out by the Medical Supplies Division of the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine on August 03 rd .

Additionally, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice chaired by Hon. Minister of Justice Ali Sabry and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Health chaired by the Hon. Health Minister Pavithra Devi Wanniarachchi are also scheduled to meet on the 03 rd .

The Sri Lanka Standards Institution has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on August 04 th and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign Affairs will also meet in Parliament on the same day under the chairmanship of the Hon. Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Environment is scheduled to on August 05 th under the chairmanship of the Hon. Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Fisheries under the chairmanship of Hon. Minister Douglas Devananda is also scheduled to meet on the same day.

Furthermore, on the same day, the Industrial Development Board has been summoned before the COPE Committee and the Department of Cooperative Development has been summoned before the COPA Committee.

The Secretary-General of Parliament further stated that the National Savings Bank has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises on August 06 th . .