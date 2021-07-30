State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya and High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka discuss means of strengthening economic ties between the two countries

The first resident High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka Michael Appleton paid a courtesy call on State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya on 28 July, 2021.

Welcoming the new High Commissioner Appleton, the State Minister Balasuriya highlighted the potential to build upon the existing cordial ties between the two countries. He discussed means of further diversifying and expanding trade relations with New Zealand and also emphasized the opportunities that exist in Sri Lanka for potential New Zealand investors in diverse areas, especially in the economic zones and the Colombo Port City.

State Minister Balasuriya and High Commissioner Appleton also discussed means of collaboration between the two countries on the creative economy, an area which the State Ministry has launched a program recently. They also focused on further cooperation in the areas of sports, education and renewable energy.

Associated with the State Minister Balasuriya were senior officials of the State Ministry of Regional Cooperation and the East Asia Division of the Foreign Ministry.

State Ministry of Regional Cooperation

Colombo