Commemorating the 5th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Sri Lanka and Monaco

This year marks the 5th year anniversary of the establishment of formal Diplomatic Relations between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Principality of Monaco.

Marking this landmark anniversary, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to France accredited to Monaco Prof Kshanika Hirimburegama met Ambassador of Monaco to France Christophe Steiner on 21 July, 2021 at the Embassy of Monaco in Paris.

Sri Lanka and Monaco established their formal diplomatic relations in 2016 by the respective Permanent Representatives to the United Nations signing a Joint Communiqué in New York.

Both Ambassadors had a cordial discussion on ways to strengthen existing bilateral relations and to look into ways to convert them into strong economic relations. Monaco as one of the most sought-after financial hubs in the world, which caters to many financiers from all over Europe and it is also seen as a hot spot for super-yacht owners and one of the most popular yacht docking spots in the Mediterranean.

Ambassador Hirimburegama explained that Sri Lanka is a well-known destination for luxury exports such as Yachts, Gems & Jewellery and the strengthened economic ties with Monaco could augur well for both countries.

Further the two Ambassadors discussed about common issues that both governments are passionate about and to work together such as Ocean conservation, sustainable development, research, and innovation.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Paris had this special meeting as an initial step in many activities planned to grow and expand cooperation and friendship between the two countries. Counsellor of the Embassy of Monaco, Paris Severine Dusaintpere and Second Secretary of the Embassy of Sri Lanka, Paris Dulanji Herath also attended the discussions.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Paris