Everything is ready for the Katana development plan Minister Sudarshini joins the initial ground inspection

Due to the lack of a systematic town plan for the Katana area, which is located in an economically unique location, its benefits are avoided in a situation where the people of the area do not receive it.

Preparation of a new development plan for the Katana electorate to regularize the lives of the people including Katana Area, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control participated in the preliminary ground survey of the development plan. The land survey required for the implementation of the new development plan was carried out and the proposed preliminary plan was also discussed.

State Minister Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle stated that the objective of this development plan should be to attract tourists to an area of economic importance in the Katunayake International Airport and the Katunayake Export Processing Zone, and to improve the facilities associated with it, especially the standard of living.

The Minister said that since the annual number of passengers at the Katunayake International Airport is between 10 and 15 million, attention should be paid to a strategic plan to bring them to the area in a systematic manner, which could bring significant economic benefits to the people of the area. Some of the basic proposals of the plan were discussed here.

1. An international standard shopping mall in the Awariwatta area of Katunayake

2. A car park with park and drive facilities in a 05-acre land on the 18th mile post at Katunayake

3. A multi model bus stand to Awariwatta. Taxi facility with park and drive facilities on 03 acres of land.

4. An echo-tourism project on a 32-acre land in Seeduwa Liyanagemulla area. A green garden with a tourist attraction that does not damage the mangrove system

5. 18th mile post Daweendra Mendis playground making it an international level playground at Katunayake



6. It is proposed to construct a new town in Katana on a part of 200 acres of land at Rukattagaha Junction Development Estate at South Kadhirana. Jogging tracks and bicycle

tracks with facilities including a hospital and a lake

7. It was proposed to establish a sports village on a 21-acre land with a Walisinghe Harischandra Stadium, to make the stadium an international standard stadium and to build a tennis court.

8. A housing complex with facilities near Katana Police

9. A Jogging Track with a Tourist Attraction on 04 Acres of Land in the Pillawatta Lake Area at Andiambalama.

10. Development of market area at Katana Kebellagas Junction

This development plan will enable the extremely busy people to access the road on time, access their own transport facilities and other facilities, as well as the aim is to solve the problem of the ever- evolving and complex transport system in a more scientific and effective sustainable manner, to make commercial, recreational and environmental improvements in the area as well as to build a healthy and sustainable livelihood.

Former Western Provincial Councilor Mr. Ananda Harischandra, Chairman of the KatunayakeSeeduwa Urban Council Mr. Chamith Nishantha, Chairman of the Katana Pradeshiya Sabha Mr. Nanda Wijeratne, Katana Divisional Secretary Ms.Priyanka Kodithuwakku, Western Provincial Director of the Urban Development Authority Mr. A.M.M. Nissanka, Head of the Gampaha Urban Development Authority Deputy Director Ms. Rupa Ranjani and several others were present at this occasion.