Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa meets with Secretary, Sri Lanka – Japan Parliamentarians’ Friendship League Yuko Obuchi

Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa met Secretary, Sri Lanka – Japan Parliamentarians’ Friendship League Yuko Obuchi and held discussions on a range of matters involving the two countries. Secretary Obuchi, a long-standing friend of Sri Lanka has been to Sri Lanka many times and had met Minister Rajapaksa in Japan as well as in Sri Lanka.

This meeting highlighted the strong people to people connection and the continued friendship between Sri Lanka and Japan. Minister Rajapaksa also emphasized the special friendship Sri Lanka enjoys with Japan under the current administration and discussed initiatives for improving the Sister City Concept between cities of the two countries.

The Parliamentarians further discussed the possibility of improving Tourism and Investments between the two countries by recognizing reciprocally a Vaccine Passport System between the two countries. Minister Rajapaksa also conveyed the importance of working on limited Trade Agreements to promote trade and both sides agreed on the need to improve the business environment especially for enterprises willing to invest in sustainable goals.

The discussion also focussed on the “Ease of Doing Business” and in this regard, Minister Rajapaksa briefed the Japanese parliamentarian on the current ongoing digitalization process of the Sri Lanka government services and the law that was passed for Port City Project, which would attract prospective Japanese Investors into Sri Lanka.

Both sides agreed to have a Parliamentarian Delegations Exchange Programme between the two countries to commemorate 70 years of Diplomatic Relations between Sri Lanka and Japan.

Secretary Obuchi reminisced her many visits to Sri Lanka and also her experiences with the Sri Lankan people, beauty and the potential Sri Lanka possesses.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Tokyo