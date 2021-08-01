The Ambassador of Cuba to Sri Lanka calls on the Foreign Minister

The new Ambassador of Cuba to Sri Lanka Andres Marcelo Gonzalez Garrido called on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena today (29/07) at the Foreign Ministry. Minister Gunawardena welcomed Ambassador Garrido who presented his credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 22 July, 2021.

Foreign Minister Gunawardena conveyed President Rajapaksa’s appreciation to the Cuban government for the continued support and cooperation extended to Sri Lanka at multilateral fora, particularly at the United Nations Human Rights Council. While recalling the considerable assistance extended to Sri Lanka following the Asian Tsunami in 2004, he thanked the Cuban government for the medical assistance provided to the Sri Lankan expatriates who were stranded in Haiti at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Ambassador Garrido briefed the Foreign Minister Gunawardena on recent developments in Cuba and the Latin American region.

Foreign Minister Gunawardena also discussed a wide-range of bilateral matters with Ambassador Garrido, including the possibility to forge further cooperation in the areas of pharmaceutical and vaccine production, coconut and sugarcane cultivation and Spanish language courses in Sri Lanka, with a view to enhance the cordial relations prevailing at all levels between Sri Lanka and Cuba.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo