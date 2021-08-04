Pioneering Architect of New Army & Defence HQ Complex, HE the President Welcomed amid Military Honours

HE the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces cum the conceptual brainchild behind the erection of the new state-of-the art Defence HQ complex at Sri Jayawardenepura and the heavyweight that saw its fruition called at the Army HQ yesterday morning (3) for the first time at the invitation of the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva to be received in a dignified red-carpet welcome, adorned with military salutes.



As the clock struck 10.00 am, the motorcade carrying HE the President, preceded by mounted horse riders entered the Army HQ main entrance as troops in a drive-past Guard Turnout salute greeted the visiting Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, HE the President, attaching due respect to the Head of the State who was making his maiden visit to the Defence HQ complex as the Head of the State.

No sooner than the day's VIP alighted from the vehicle at the main porch, General Shavendra Silva received HE the President warmly and invited him to review the highest military salute, the Guard of Honour, presented by Gajaba Regiment troops, made up of 4 Officers, 96 Other Ranks, President’s Colours and Regimental Colours squads. The day’s Chief Guest, Head of the State, flanked by the host, General Shavendra Silva reviewed the parade closely and took the salute from the special dais.