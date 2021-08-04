HE the President Inaugurates New Digitalized Operation Room at Army Headquarters

HE the President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa who made his first visit to the Sri Jayawardenepura Army Headquarters for the first time in his capacity as the Commander-In- Chief of the Armed Forces on Tuesday (3) was cordially invited to inaugurate the new ‘Battlefront’ digitalized Operation Room of the Directorate of Operations of international standards at the new Army Headquarters.



At the invitation of General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, HE the President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa closely watched an assortment of replicas that represent each Regiment in the Army and respective contribution to the Humanitarian Operations, placed near the new Operation Room. After inaugurating the new Operation Room, he observed digitalized operational aspects in the new Operation Room. The state-of-the-art new Operation Room, a conceptual initiative of General Shavendra Silva is well equipped with most modern signal and digitally-advanced technical accessories, through which all ground level troop locations and deployments could be spotted and necessary instructions, transmitted within seconds in the event of any emergency or natural disaster.

The day’s special guest to the location, HE the President afterwards received a comprehensive description of the functional aspect of the new Operational Room, its most

modern accessories and enthusiastically watched a few related presentations, submitted by two Senior Officers. Brigadier Shantha Ranaweera, Director Operations at the Army HQ was also associated with the event at the Directorate of Operations.

During the same occasion, on General Shavendra Silva’s instructions, Officers on hand shared a couple of thoughts with other aspects of the Operation Room before the distinguished guest, HE the President and invitees, including President’s Principal Advisor, Mr Lalith Weeratunge, Secretary to the President, Dr P.B Jayasundara, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd), Secretary Defence and General Shavendra Silva, moved to the adjoining planning section of the new Operation Room for observation.

Brigadier Shantha Ranaweera, Director Operations at the Army HQ at first received the Army Chief, General Shavendra Silva on arrival at the location before HE the President moved in. Senior Officers including the Chief of Staff of the Army, Commandant, Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force, Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Officers were associated with the occasion.

Next, HE the President, together with the President’s Principal Advisor, Mr Lalith Weeratunge, Secretary to the President, Dr P.B Jayasundara, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) who were also associated with the occasion afterwards shared a few thoughts at the Commander’s office before memories were left by HE the President by signing the visitors’ book at the Commander’s office.