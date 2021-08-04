H.E the President Visits Parliament

His Excellency the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Parliament today (04) to participate in today proceedings. H.E the President arrived in Parliament at around 11.15 a.m. and was escorted to the chamber by the Hon. Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena along with Hon. State Ministers Kanchana Wijesekera and Indika Anuruddha. H.E the President then entered the Chamber accompanied by the Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

H.E the President remained in the House until around 12.00 noon while questions for Oral Answers by the Hon. Members were ongoing.



During his stay in the chamber, the President was seen conversing at length with the Hon. Prime Minister, the Leader of the House, and the Chief Government Whip, Johnston Fernando.