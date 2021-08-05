Online system to request Birth, Marriage, and Death Certificates

An online system has been made available to the public to obtain copies of Birth, Marriage, and Death certificates. This facility has been introduced to reduce difficulties in requesting copies of Birth, Marriage, and death certificates during the ongoing COVID pandemic crisis.



Accordingly, the system can be accessed at rgd.gov.lk. using a mobile device or desktop computer while the relevant payments can be made online using Master or Visa cards.

The system has been developed by the Registrar General’s Department in close collaboration with The Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA). The initiative was Announced officially launched at the Weeraketiya Divisional Secretariat under the patronage of Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa and Namal Rajapaksa.

Commenting on the initiative, Professor Lalith Gamage, Chairman Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka stated, “we are happy to introduce this initiative to the public. Upon a simple OTP verification process, citizens can enter the requested information and request the required for any of the certificates via the portal after a simple OTP verification process. We are hopeful that the public will make use of this hassle-free service. Citizens also have the convenience of having the certificate delivered to their doorstep via speed post or collect the certificate from the nearest divisional secretariat office.”