The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena held August (05), decided to not take the General Sir John Kotelawala National Defence University Bill for debate which was scheduled to be taken up today (06).



However, However, time will be allotted from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers by the Members of Parliament and the Immigrants and Emigrants Act will be

taken up for debate as scheduled.

Questions at the Time of Adjournment will be scheduled from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. and the Motion at the Adjournment Time for tomorrow will be held from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.