Media Release - Efforts to evacuate Sri Lankan nationals in Afghanistan

The Foreign Ministry wishes to clarify the following with regard to the current situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing efforts to evacuate Sri Lankan nationals there:

· The Foreign Ministry is currently in the process of working with international partners to facilitate the return of Sri Lankan nationals in Afghanistan, if they wish to return.

· The Sri Lanka Embassy in Kabul, which is functioning from a hotel, currently does not have any Sri Lankan nationals present and is manned by one local staff.

· The Embassy is in possession of details of forty three (43) Sri Lankan nationals in Afghanistan while the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) has certain details as well. The Sri Lankan nationals present in Afghanistan mostly work for the United Nations, international organizations, NATO military bases and private companies.

· The Foreign Ministry remains appraised of the situation and will make every effort to ensure the safe return of Sri Lankan nationals, if they wish to return.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo

15 August, 2021