Two tons of medical equipment donated by Sri Lankan community in Australia sent to Sri Lanka

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Melbourne coordinated the shipment of two tons of medical equipment in nine consignments by Sri Lankan airlines direct flights from Melbourne to Colombo, between 09 June and 07 August, 2021. These equipment were donations by the Sri Lankan community associations and well-wishers in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

Some of the lifesaving equipment donated were high flow nasal oxygen machines, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, BIPAP machines, CPAP machines, infusions pumps, dialysis machines, nasal cannula oxygen delivery masks, oxygen masks and blood pressure monitors. Sri Lankan airlines granted concessionary airfreight for the delivery of the consignments while the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry facilitated the clearance and delivery of the equipment to the Health Ministry.

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Melbourne greatly appreciates the noble gesture of all the associations and well-wishers for the timely donations that would help save precious lives in Sri Lanka during these most difficult times.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Melbourne