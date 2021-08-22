Pakistan Hands Over Donation of Medical Equipment to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Major General (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning at Temple Trees to hand over lifesaving COVID-19 medical equipment from the Government of Pakistan.

In an expression of support to Sri Lanka in its fight against the pandemic, the donation included 75 ventilators and 150 C-PAP breathing aid machines, manufactured in Pakistan. The assistance of medical equipment is part of Pakistan’s SAARC COVID-19 emergency assistance to support regional efforts in the common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa, on behalf of the Sri Lankan Government, thanked Pakistan for the generous contribution and reiterated the continued strong bilateral relations between the two countries.