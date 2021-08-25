Foreign Ministry expresses condolences on the demise of former Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L.Peiris and the staff of the Foreign Ministry express their deepest condolences on the passing away of former Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

The late Minister Mangala Samaraweera served two terms as the Foreign Minister from 2005-2007 and 2015-2017. He will be remembered for his commitment and dedication to duty, for the values he stood for and for his humane qualities. Sri Lanka has lost a leader who was deeply committed to the welfare and development of his country.

At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the late Minister. The pandemic has claimed yet another life, and this time an illustrious son of Sri Lanka who served his country well. May he attain the supreme bliss of Nibbhana!

Foreign Ministry

Colombo