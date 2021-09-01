Weather forecast for 01 September 2021

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, and Matara districts.

A few showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m.

(General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.)

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (01) are Wanathavillu, Thambuththegama, Labunoruwa and Kathiraweli about 12.10 noon.