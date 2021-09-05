Navy apprehends 04 suspects with about 1026kg of smuggled dried turmeric in Kalpitiya

A special operation conducted by the Navy in Eththale, Kalpitiya (05th September 2021) made way to the seizure of about 1026kg of dried turmeric stock attempted to be smuggled in. The Navy also collared 04 suspects and took hold of 02 dinghies in connection to the incident.

During this special operation carried out by Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command, in the beach area of Eththale (05th September), 02 dinghies approaching the beach were searched on suspicion. Accordingly, the Navy recovered about 1026kg of smuggled dried turmeric stock stuffed in 31 sacks loaded in the dinghies and the recovery led to the apprehension of 04 suspects along with the 02 dinghies used for this illegal act.

The operation was conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocols in force for the prevention of the pandemic transmission. The accused held in the operation were identified as residents of Kalpitiya, from 29 to 41 years of age. The suspects together with the dried turmeric stock and dinghies will be handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Sinnapadu for onward legal action