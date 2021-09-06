Navy supports blood donation campaign held at Welisara Naval Complex

Going by the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and guidance of Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Upul De Silva, a blood donation campaign was held at the Welisara Naval Complex on 04th September 2021.

Sri Lanka Navy joined hands with the National Blood Transfusion Service to organize this well-intentioned endeavor to collect much needed blood.

This blood donation drive was organized on the instruction of the Commander of the Navy, in response to a request of the Director of the Blood Bank of Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, as collection of blood is in depletion due to the effects of pandemic.

A large group of naval personnel of the Welisara Naval Complex and SLNS Rangalla volunteered to donate blood for the success of this noble cause in this hour of need.

The Blood Bank staff of Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital and the medical staff of Sri Lanka Navy rendered their all-out support for the successful conduct of the drive. Meanwhile, the Navy is quite prepared to respond to any eventuality in the country, as and when its contribution is needed.