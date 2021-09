Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa left the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake this morning (10) for a diplomatic visit in Italy.

During the visit, the Hon. Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Session of the G20 Interfaith Forum Italy-2021. The visit will also include several other high level diplomatic meetings.

Foreign Minister Hon. (Prof) G. L Peiris and Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Gamini Senarath also accompanied the Prime Minister.