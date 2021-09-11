Lulu Hypermarkets - Saudi Arabia host “Sri Lanka product promotion Week”

Lulu Hypermarket chain in Saudi Arabia has launched a product promotional week dedicated to Sri Lankan products. The ‘Sri Lanka [email protected] ’ which runs from 08-14 September 2021 presents the Saudi national and expatriate communities in Saudi Arabia, a unique experience to enjoy an array of 140 different Sri Lankan products, especially imported from Sri Lanka, at attractive special promotional prices.

The inauguration of this event was marked at the Lulu Hypermarket in the Riyadh Avenue Mall on 08 September together with officials from the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh and Lulu hyper-markets. Parallel events were also held in the cities of Dammam and Jeddah with the participation of Sri Lankan diplomats and community members.

The Lulu hypermarket chain is playing a lead role in promoting Sri Lankan products in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf markets. The products from Sri Lanka are sourced through Lulu-Sri Lanka sourcing office, a state-of-the-art facility on sourcing, processing, storing, packaging and exporting of fruits, vegetables and commodities which is situated in the Katunayake Export Processing Zone, near Bandaranaike International Airport.

‘Sri Lanka [email protected]’ is another campaign launched by Lulu Saudi Arabia that hosted a number of similar campaigns in 2020 & early 2021. The story behind Lulu’s success hinges on its flawless arrangements, high-quality products and unparalleled customer assistance. With over a hundred and fifty stores across the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, Lulu’s expansion is proof of their customers’ loyalty, patronage and preference.

The aim of this promotional week is to bring the authentic taste of Sri Lankan foods to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia providing the customers with an opportunity to get a feel of Sri Lanka. Parallel to this event, the hypermarket chain will introduce more products from Sri Lanka in their product counters.

Embassy of Sri Lanka