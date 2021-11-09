Newly appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram receives the Commission of Appointment

Newly appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in the State of Kerala Bijumon Karnan received his Commission of Appointment from High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Milinda Moragoda on 03 November 2021 in New Delhi.

The Commission of Appointment, signed by the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, was handed over to newly appointed Honorary Consul Karnan by the High Commissioner at a simple ceremony held at the High Commission of Sri Lanka this morning.

Eminent author and Member of Lok Sabha for Thiruvananthapuram Dr. Shashi Tharoor and the senior diplomatic staff of the Sri Lanka High Commission were also present on this occasion.

The Government of India had issued the Gazette notification confirming the appointment of the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on 13 October 2021. The post of Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram has been vacant since October 2018 with the demise of the former Honorary Consul.

A leading businessman in Kerala, Honorary Consul Bijumon Karnan is a post-graduate in Business Management from ENPC Paris University and holds a law degree from the State University of Karnataka.