Navy rescues 71 flood victims in Kalpitiya

The Navy relief teams rescued 71 individuals trapped in floods following heavy downpour at Palaviya in Kalpitiya in the Puttalam district at night on 08th November.

Subsequently, the rescued persons were brought to safe locations and provided necessities.

Sri Lanka Navy has deployed 10 relief teams in Paragoda of Kalutara, New Town of Rathnapura, Udamalaththa in Galle, Palaviya, Wanathawilluwa, Karambe in Puttalam, Giriulla in Kurunegala and Rajanganaya in Anuradhapura, covering the Western, Southern, North Central Northwestern and Sabaragamuwa provinces to provide relief measures to the people slashed by adverse weather.

Subsequent to the rescue of 71 flood victims in Palaviya in Kalpitiya, Navy is continuing its relief operations in the area today (09th November) as well.

Apart from that, the Navy has kept 60 more flood relief teams ready in the Western, Southern, Northwestern and North Central Naval Areas for deployment at short notice.

SL Navy