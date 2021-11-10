November 11, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour approves Minimum Retirement Age of Workers Bill

    November 10, 2021
    Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour approves Minimum Retirement Age of Workers Bill

    The Minimum Retirement Age of Workers Bill received the approval of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour for the purpose of being presented to Parliament.

    The Bill received approval at the Committee meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour chaired by Hon. Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva in Parliament (09).
    The Termination of Employment of Workmen (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill also received the approval of the Committee.

     
    These Bills aim at extending the retirement age of private sector employees to 60 years. There has not been a set retirement age for most employees in the private sector in
    particular. Retirement of private sector employees was often based on the terms of the agreement between the employer and the employee.
    The Second Reading Debate pertaining to these Bills are scheduled to take place in Parliament on the 11 th .
    Hon. State Minister Piyankara Jayaratne, Hon. Members of Parliament John Seneviratne, Vadivel Suresh, Ashoka Priyantha, V. Radhakrishnan were present at this meeting.

     

    « Navy rescues 71 flood victims in Kalpitiya Covid death figures reported today 10.11.2021 »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya