The low pressure area in the south-east Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and located about 250 km north of Point Pedro (11.7N and 81.6E).It is expected to move northwestwards and reach the northern Tamil Nadu coast this evening.

Showery weather over the island is expected to reduce from today.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. A few showers may occur in the North-central province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

Strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected over the island.