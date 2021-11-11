Ambassador Prof Kshanika Hirimburegama presented Credentials to Co-Prince of Andorra Joan-Enric Vives I Sicilia at a ceremony held on 05 November 2021, at the Episcopal Palace-La Seu d’Urgell (palace du pati Palau, 1-3), the official residence of the Bishop located at the Andorra and Spain border.

Ambassador Prof Kshanika Hirimburegama while presenting her credentials, conveyed to the Co Prince, greetings from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and expressed his commitment to further deepening the cooperation between Andorra and Sri Lanka particularly in the areas of investment promotion, trade and tourism.

In response, Co Prince conveyed that Andorra and Sri Lanka share greater affinities as small nations where tourism plays a significant role in the economic development. He also expressed his fondness of Sri Lanka, world renowned Sri Lanka’s Tea and affirmed his support for greater cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of tourism, trade, finance further consolidating bilateral relations with Andorra.

Prof. Hirimburegama was appointed as Ambassador of Sri Lanka to France with concurrent accreditation to the Principality of Andorra and Permanent Delegate of Sri Lanka to UNESCO by the President of Sri Lanka.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

France