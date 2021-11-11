MTC Exotic Supermarket chain promotes new products from Sri Lanka

On Saturday, 6 November 2021, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Vienna Majintha Jayesinghe inaugurated and declared open the MTC Exotic Supermarket as this chain opened a new outlet in Vienna. Head of Chancery and Counsellor Charitha Weerasinghe also attended the opening ceremony.

MTC Exotic Supermarkets is a popular supermarket chain selling a large variety of Asian and African food and cosmetic products in Vienna, Austria. This well-established retail company enjoys a strong customer base of Austrian and Foreign clients which provides an ideal platform to position Sri Lankan products and increases their market share.

Sri Lankan products were initially introduced in the MTC supermarket located in the outer districts of Vienna. This new supermarket location in the heart of Vienna, carries a wider range of products such as rice, biscuits, spices, jams, organic coconut milk, organic coconut water, extra virgin coconut oil premium, canned products, flour, noodles, trickle, spicy mixture, sambol and Ceylon tea.

The expansion of this supermarket chain with which the Embassy has forged business links already last year, brings hopes of future increased imports in the range of Sri Lankan products they offer.