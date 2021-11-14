Weather forecast for 14 November 2021

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.
Strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected over the island.
Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Northern and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.
