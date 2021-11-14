“Soo Chai”, New Ceylon Tea Brand launched in Oman

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman Ameer Ajwad launched a new brand of Ceylon Masala Tea, “Soo Chai” at the auditorium of the National Bank of Oman (NBO) in Muscat on 10 November 2021.

Ceylon Masala tea named “Soo Chai”, is a product of Soo Group (Pvt) Ltd in Sri Lanka which includes premium quality blend of Ceylon tea combined with high quality Ceylon

spices with over 10 natural health boosting ingredients. Soo Chai is the first ever of its kind in the market of masala tea products and offers a unique twist to the masala tea industry with spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, clove, star anise, nutmeg, peppercorns, ginger, turmeric and cumin.

Managing Director of Soo Group (Pvt) Ltd Shan Abeywardena introduced the new brand “Soo Chai” by highlighting its health benefits during the launch. NBO General Manager

Tariq Atiq, and high ranking officials of the bank including the Head of Sales and Business Development G V Ramakrishna participated at the launch. Soo Chai masala tea was

served by the Co-partner of Soo Group Shezna Sumanadeera among the participants.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman organized a series of meetings between the entrepreneurs of Soo Group (Pvt) Ltd and the management of prominent hypermarket chains and hotels in Oman with a view to promoting this new Sri Lankan product in the Omani market. The product attracted a huge interest among the prospective importers and masala tea fans.