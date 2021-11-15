Visit to Mediterranean Region, Province of Isparta, Burdur and Antalya

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Ankara, M.R. Hassen visited the Mediterranean Region of Turkey to explore areas/sectors that the Mission can establish relations and to enhance trade, investment and tourism links.

During the visit, the Ambassador met the Governors of the provinces of Isparta, Burdur and Antalya, the President and the members of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Antalya, prominent business personalities, and the Rector of Akdeniz University.

The Governors of the provinces of Isparta Ömer Seymenoğlu, Burdur Ali Arslantaş and Antalya Ersin Yazıcı indicated that their provinces have interest to link with Sri Lanka and execute programmes to enhance people to people contacts. They also showed keen interest to establish contacts to enhance tourism and trade cooperation particularly in agriculture and mining sectors. They also showed interest to link with Sri Lanka for sharing information on eco-tourism promotion and sustainable tourism related projects.

Visit to Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry was focused on establishing links with counterpart trade chambers in Sri Lanka and arranging a virtual meeting session among them for which the President of the Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Davut Çetin and the members agreed. Antalya is a province highly depended on tourism especially eco-tourism, agriculture, fisheries and aquatic resources industry. Ambassador briefed the investment environment of Sri Lanka and the incentives could be offered to foreign investors and assured the Mission’s assistance if a concrete proposal comes.

Ambassador along with the Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Davut Çetin visited INOVATSO which is a business innovation platform with physical infrastructure and resources that benefit from future growth, users, entrepreneurs and applications.

Ambassador also met with the Rector of Akdeniz University Prof. Dr. Özlenen Özkan. Akdeniz University is the biggest University in the Antalya province with 69,030 students and 4,303 members of the academic and administrative staff. Akdeniz University continues activities in the fields of education in 24 Faculties, 7 Institutes, 1 School, 1 Conservatory, 12 Vocational Schools and 57 Research and Application Centres. Ambassador and the Rector discussed the cooperation between Akdeniz University and universities in Sri Lanka in terms of student, academic exchange programmes and joint research projects.