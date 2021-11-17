Sri Lankan Gems Promoted in Russia

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow in collaboration with the National Gem and Jewellery Authority of Sri Lanka and the Russian Club of Jewellery Trade organized a B2B virtual meeting between the Sri Lankan Gem and Jewellery exporters and Russian Jewellery companies on 11 November, 2021 with the objective of promoting Sri Lankan precious stones in Russia.

The virtual B2B promotion was attended by around 35 Russian Jewellery trading and manufacturing companies and aroused keen interest in the Sri Lankan gem & jewellery industry.

During the virtual meeting, Assistant Director of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority Ayoma Dias provided a comprehensive overview of the Sri Lankan gem & jewellery industry including the unique wealth of precious stones in the country and opportunities for enhanced cooperation in the sector. In addition, representatives of Sapphire Capital Group & Sapphire Cutters Ltd, Regal Gems, Punsiri Gems and Priyantha Gems presented product portfolios and the services extended by their companies.

Addressing the webinar, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation Prof. Janitha A. Liyanage highlighted the importance of the virtual event for the development of collaborations in the gem & jewellery sectors of the two countries particularly in the backdrop where physical interactions have been constrained owing to the current pandemic situation.

The Club Russian Jewellery Trade is the largest association of specialists in the industry not only for wholesale and retail trade, but also for manufacturing enterprises interested in the formation of modern market mechanisms and the development of business cooperation in jewellery.