November 17, 2021
    Hon. Speaker endorses the certificate on the Minimum Retirement Age of Workers Bill and the Termination of Employment of Workmen (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill.

    Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament endorsed the certificate on the Minimum Retirement Age of Workers Bill and the Termination of Employment of
    Workmen (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill today (17).

    The two Bills were taken up for debate in Parliament on the 11 th November.

    These Bills aim at extending the retirement age of private sector employees to 60 years. There has not been a set retirement age for most employees in the private

    sector in particular. Retirement of private sector employees was often based on the terms of the agreement between the employer and the employee.

    Accordingly, the “Minimum Retirement Age of Workers” Act, No. 28 of 2021 and “Termination of Employment of Workmen (Special Provisions) (Amendment)” Act, No. 29 of 2021 will come into effect from today onwards.

     

