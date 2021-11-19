November 19, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris calls on Prime Minister of Bangladesh

    November 19, 2021
    Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris calls on Prime Minister of Bangladesh

    Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris called on Prime Minister Shaika Hasina at her office in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

    Minister Prof. Peiris briefed the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Sri Lanka’s success in containing the COVID 19 pandemic and on a wide range of current issues. Particular

    attention was paid to progress towards a Preferential Trade Agreement – in respect of which negotiations at the official level have already commenced – and cooperation in the field
    of shipping. The Prime Minister described to Minister Prof. Peiris initiatives taken by her government to embark on an extensive digitization programme, and to enhance the
    disposal income of farmers. Increased airline connectivity between Colombo and Dhaka, and tourism sectors was also discussed.

     

    Minister Prof. Peiris in Dhaka to assume the Vice-Chair of IORA, at the 21st Meeting of the Council of Ministers.

     

    « Covid death figures reported today 18.11.2021 A Lunar Eclipse on Nov. 19th and a Solar eclipse on Dec 4th »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya