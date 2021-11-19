Sri Lanka Embassy in Austria facilitates donation of Covid-19 medical equipment

Sri Lanka Embassy in Austria facilitated a consignment of rapid antigen test kits and pulse oximeters donated by the Honorary Consuls of Sri Lanka in Styria and Carinthia in Austria, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. The donation was made to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to contain COVID-19.

The donation was presented at a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo. Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage handed over the donation to State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana and Secretary of the State Ministry Dr. R.M.S.K.Rathnayake.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Austria Majintha Jayesinghe and the staff of the Embassy coordinated the arrangements for the dispatch of the donation and contributed to meet the cost of air freighting the donation.