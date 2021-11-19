A felicitation program for the new generation Singer Yohani Diloka de Silva in Parliament.

Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Deputy Secretary General & Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC) stated that that it was

organized by the Hon. Members of the Caucus.

Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister, Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament, Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC), Hon. State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, and a number of Ministers are said to participate in this occasion.

Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera further stated that this program is conducted following the complete health guidelines.

The song "Menike Mage Hithe" by Ms. Yohani Diloka de Silva has received both love and popularity locally and internationally.