Emphasis made regarding the importance of compiling a human index on the need for professions in the country.

The importance of compiling a human index pertaining to the need for each profession in the country was highlighted at the Committee on Public Finance on the 16 th of November.



Emphasis on this regard was made when the Committee took into consideration whether the report on taxation, financial and economic assumptions used as the basis for approaching the budget total expenditure and revenue and the allocation of funds from the Appropriation Bill are in line with government policy.





It was emphasized that starting from the formulation of the school curriculum, attention should be paid to each of the professions, thereby enabling the production of professionals covering all the fields as per the job requirements.

It was also discussed that appropriate strategies should be focused on maintaining the public service in the country more efficiently and ensuring that it does not put undue pressure on the country's economy.

Hon. State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, Hon. Members (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara, Nalin Fernando, Anupa Pasqual, government officials were present at the Committee on Public Finance held under the chairmanship of Hon. Anura Priyadharshana Yap