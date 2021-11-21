Sri Lanka makes a remarkable presence at the Hospitality Qatar – 2021 in Doha

Sri Lanka made a remarkable presence at the “Destination Pavilion” at Hospitality Qatar 2021 which was held at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from 08 – 11 November 2021. Hospitality Qatar is, Qatar’s premier International Hospitality and HORECA show.

The “Destination Pavilion”, sponsored by Qatar Airways was first launched in 2019 and the pavilion served as a designated platform for participating countries, international tourism promotion boards and travel agencies to introduce their tourist attractions, programs and promote their country as an ideal travel destination.

The Undersecretary of the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sultan bin Rashid Al- Khater officially inaugurated the event in the presence of Chairman of the Qatar Tourism and Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways Akbar Al Baker and other officials.

Sri Lankan Embassy in Doha participated at this exhibition for the second time. The Embassy in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and Sri Lanka Tea Board participated at the show promoting Sri Lanka as a vibrant and a unique travel destination. The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar Mafaz Mohideen including ambassadors of the participating countries and few Sri Lankan community leaders were present at the launch of the Sri Lanka pavilion at Hospitality Qatar which was filled with vibrance and culture along with the essence of Sri Lanka.

The main objective of the participation at this event was to attract the participants as individuals and tour operators to Sri Lanka as a beloved travel destination with world class wellness resorts, luxury and historical and contemporary wonders, blessed with nature and rich culture.

A large number of travellers and travel operators visited the Sri Lanka pavilion. The traditional Sri Lankan dances which glamoured the event were performed by the students of the Stafford Sri Lanka School Doha.