Second Reading of the 2022 Appropriation Bill passed by a majority of 93 votes

The Second Reading of the budget was passed with a majority of 93 votes. 153 were cast in favor of it and 60 were cast against it.



The Government party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) voted in favor of the Second Reading of the budget, while parties representing the Opposition, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, the Jathika Jana Balawegaya and Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi, voted against the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill. The voting took place at 5.10 pm.



Hon. Basil Rajapaksa, Minister of Finance presented the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget Speech) for the year 2022 on Friday 12 th November 2021.

The Second Reading debate of the Appropriation Bill continued for 7 days from Saturday, November 13 th to today the 22 nd .

Hon. Member of Parliament (Dr.) Harsha de Silva opened the debate. The reply speech for the Appropriation Bills was presented by Hon. Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa this afternoon.

The Committee Stage Debate will commence tomorrow (23) and will continue for 16 days until Friday, December 10 th , including Saturday. The Third Reading vote is scheduled for December 10 th at 5:00 p.m.