Several parliamentary committees, including the COPE to meet this week

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and several Ministerial Consultative Committees are scheduled to meet this week.

Accordingly, Galoya Plantations (Pvt) Ltd. is scheduled to appear before the COPE on the 24th and the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has been summoned before the COPE on the 26th.

Also, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Youth and Sports and the Committee on High Posts of Parliament are scheduled to meet today (23).



Meanwhile, The Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Education and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Technology are scheduled to meet on the 24th.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Trade is scheduled to meet on the 25th and the Select Committee of Parliament to Identify Appropriate Reforms of the Election Laws and the Electoral System and to Recommend Necessary Amendments and the Committee on Public Finance are scheduled to meet on the 26th.