United Kingdom Hydrographic Office delegation calls on Chief Hydrographer of the Navy

A United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) delegation led by Head of Partnering and Engagement Middle East and Africa of UKHO, Mr. Timothy William Lewis called on Chief of Staff of the Navy cum Joint Chief Hydrographer to the Government of Sri Lanka & Chief Hydrographer of the Navy, Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne at the Navy Headquarters on 22nd November 2021.

The UKHO delegation has visited Sri Lanka to conduct awareness/production training programme as part of bilateral hydrographic agreement between United Kingdom and Sri Lanka. The visiting delegation was welcomed by the Chief Hydrographer of the Navy and they were briefed about the progress of hydrographic affairs of the country. Further, Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne appreciated the UKHO’s cooperation for the development of hydrography in Sri Lanka.

The UKHO delegation that called on Chief Hydrographer of the Navy comprised the Defence Advisor to British High Commission in Colombo, Colonel David Ashman and International Training Manager of UKHO, Mr. Jeromy Jeremy Kitchker.

Meanwhile, an awareness/production training programme on Electronic Navigational Chart (ENC) conducted by the visiting UKHO delegation commenced at the Light House Galley today (23rd November) and the programme will be conducted until 10th December.