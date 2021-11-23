High Commissioner Moragoda visits headquarters of HCL Technologies, just days ahead of the inauguration of the new facility of the global giant in Sri Lanka

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Milinda Moragoda visited the headquarters of the global Information Technology giant HCL Technologies on 22 November in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The 50-acre campus houses 25,000 employees.

High Commissioner Moragoda, accompanied by the senior High Commission officials, met with the Company's Chief Financial Officer Prateek Aggarwal and his senior management team, and discussed extensively on the investments that the HCL Technologies have made in Sri Lanka, and the ways and means to further expand those investments.

HCL Technologies, a next-generation global technology company with an annual revenue of 11 billion US dollars, has offices in fifty countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Germany with a worldwide network of Research and Development, innovation labs anddelivery centres. Globally, it has over 187,000 employees and its customers include 250 of the Fortune 500 and 650 of the Global 2,000 companies.

High Commissioner Moragoda's visit to the HCL Technologies headquarters in Noida came just days ahead of the first anniversary of HCL operations in Sri Lanka and the grand opening of the Company's new facility in Sri Lanka. HCL Technologies has leased 20 floors (200,000 sq. ft.) of an iconic commercial building in Colombo for their new office, which will be inaugurated on 25 November 2021.

HCL in Sri Lanka will provide high-paying IT employment opportunities to 1100 Sri Lankans initially, and is planning to increase that number to 5000 in five years. The Company would hire high school graduates and offer them employment in the facility, while providing 100% scholarships to complete their university degrees.

HCL Sri Lanka would directly serve 49 Fortune 500 companies.

High Commissioner Moragoda was accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Niluka Kadurugamuwa, Minister Counsellor Gamini Sarath Godakanda and Senior Principal Secretary of the High Commission Deepak Nathani. The Chief Financial Officer Aggarwal was accompanied by Vice President-Strategy Abhinav Ghosh, Vice President Praveen Seth and Deputy Manager-Strategic Initiatives- Chairman's Office Ashish Yadav.

